Directed by David Fincher, written by Quentin Tarantino, starring Brad Pitt, and a sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is sure to be one of the most-discussed movies of the holiday season. How is David Fincher at making a Tarantino movie? Does the film miss the presence of Leonardo DiCaprio? (The trailer offers an explanation why he’s not in the movie.) And most importantly: Does it live up to its fantastic predecessor?

We’ll see. I will say this trailer does look pretty good, and definitely better than the previous ones. It also gives us a much better sense of the story of the film, which involves Cliff hooking up with another TV actor, this one played by with Scott Caan, to protect him from some bad dudes. It also shows off a fun dynamic between Cliff and his dad — played by none other than RoboCop himself, Peter Weller.

Watch the new Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth trailer below:

READ MORE: Every David Fincher Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

There’s a new poster for the film as well.

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Here is the official synopsis for the film:

Brad Pitt returns to his Academy Award-winning role as Cliff Booth, only this time it’s 1977 and it’s a very different Hollywood. Directed by David Fincher from a screenplay by Quentin Tarantino, the film also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Peter Weller.

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth open in IMAX theaters on November 25. It premieres on Netflix on December 23.