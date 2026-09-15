As Quentin Tarantino’s film output has slowed in recent years, his literary output has increased.

In 2021, he wrote a novel version of his own 2019 movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and in the years since that was released, he’s also published his first collection of film essays and criticism, Cinema Speculation. Not too shockingly, he’ll next pen the novelization of the upcoming sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.

Per its publisher, Harper, the book will be released under the slightly different title The Adventures of Cliff Booth and is about “Hollywood, 1977. The Swinging Sixties are long gone — but Clifford Booth keeps on keeping on…War hero, stuntman, bartender, cinema projectionist… with the occasional ‘clandestine services‘ for his friends.“

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Tarantino wrote the screenplay for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, but did not direct the film; instead, he allowed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Brad Pitt to bring the script to David Fincher, who took over on Tarantino’s behalf.

If the Cliff Booth book is anything like the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novel, it will likely be very similar to the film but different in small but notable ways. For example, the book version of Hollywood filled in details about Cliff and his buddy Rick Dalton and their backstories that were left out of the film and their (mis-)adventures together.

Tarantino’s Cliff Booth novel will be released on December 8. The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth movie will open in theaters on November 25 and then debut on Netflix on December 23.