The following post contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett Episode 5.

This week’s Book of Boba Fett was basically just an hour-long prologue for The Mandalorian Season 3. Instead of following Boba Fett’s ongoing war on Tatooine, it focused entirely on Mando trying to figure out where he belongs in the galaxy now without Grogu. It was like Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni figured out some really cool plan for Mandalorian Season 3 but realized they hadn’t quite left the pieces in place for it at the end of Season 2, so they came up with this extra episode to get all their ducks in a row for it.

So what happens next? That’s the subject of our latest Star Wars video, which uses this week’s Book of Boba Fett, along with our knowledge of Star Wars lore, to lay out some likely predictions for The Mandalorian’s future. With other TV shows coming soon, including Star Wars: Ahsoka, we think a massive crossover — basically Star Wars’ version of The Avengers — is very likely. And here’s what it could look like:

If you liked that video on The Mandalorian Season 3, check out more of our videos below, including all the Easter eggs in Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett, why the flashback structure of The Book of Boba Fett was a mistake, and The Book of Boba Fett Episode 4 Easter eggs. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett premiere on Wednesdays on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.