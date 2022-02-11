What’s Next For Star Wars After ‘The Book Of Boba Fett’

The Book of Boba Fett may have told a clunky, circular story, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t hugely important to the future of Star Wars. Whether the series gets a Season 2 — thus far, none has been announced by Disney and Lucasfilm — or whether Boba Fett simply because a supporting character in The Mandalorian and other future Star Wars shows, The Book of Boba Fett set up characters and storylines that we’re going to see play out in the years ahead.

Exactly what The Book of Boba Fett means for the future of Star Wars is the subject of our latest video, which looks back at the show, and considers what it will mean for The Mandalorian Season 3, what might happen on Star Wars: Ahsoka, whether we’ll ever see the announced Rangers of the New Republic series, and how all of these characters will eventually unite for a Defenders-style crossover TV series. Watch it below:

