When to Take Breaks During ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’

Zack Snyder’s Justice League can be a bit of a daunting undertaking. It clocks in at a full 243 minutes, literally twice as long as the theatrical cut of the film that opened in theaters back in 2017. It’s 69 minutes longer than The Dark Knight Rises. It’s 14 minutes longer than Once Upon a Time in America. It’s only about two hours shorter than all nine episodes of WandaVision. It’s a long sit. Unless you have a bladder of steel and an incredible attention span, you’ll probably want to break it up somehow.

Luckily, the movie is available at home on HBO Max so you don’t have to worry about picking the perfect moment to run out of a theater to a nearby bathroom. You can pause or stop to your heart and/or stomach’s content. If you’re thinking about stopping the movie entirely for a few hours, or a day or two — essentially turning the Snyder Cut back into the miniseries that it was going to be when HBO first announced the project — that can be a bit trickier.

The Snyder Cut is divided into six “Parts” plus an epilogue, so it’s fairly easy to find places for breaks. Here’s our advice if you don’t want to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League in one sitting: Watch it over the course of three nights. After watching the entire thing, we would break it up this way:

Night 1: Parts 1 and 2 (70 minutes)

Parts 1 and 2 (70 minutes) Night 2: Parts 3 and 4 (70 minutes)

Parts 3 and 4 (70 minutes) Night 3: Parts 5, 6, and Epilogue (100 minutes)

That’s three manageable chunks with two pretty good cliffhangers to boot. You could just watch each part on its own, but then you’re looking at 30-40 minutes episodes, some of which don’t feature much action or tension on their own. Go with three sections and you’re ready to sit back and relax — just not for too long at any one point. Zack Snyder’s Justice League is available now on HBO Max.

Gallery — Sci-Fi Movies That Correctly Predicted the Future: