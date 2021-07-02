‘Loki’: Every Clue About the TVA Agents’ True Identity

The following post contains SPOILERS for Episode 3 of Loki.

At the midpoint of Loki’s run on Disney+, the show dropped a whopper of a surprise: Every single agent of the Time Variance Authority is a variant, a version of someone who’s broken from their chosen path on Marvel’s “Sacred Timeline,” just like Loki and Sylvie. Only they don’t realize they’re variants, having been brainwashed to believe that they were simply created by the Time-Keepers in order to serve the TVA.

It was a big twist, but if you were paying attention through the first half of Loki, you could have seen this twist coming. In our latest Loki video, we break down all the clues to the TVA agents’ true identity, most involving the agent known as C-20, played by Sasha Lane, and her scenes with Sophia Di Martino’s Loki variant, Sylvie. There were also clues in the character of Casey, played by Eugene Cordero, and several other scenes set inside the TVA. You’ll find them all below:

If you liked this video about the clues to the TVA's true nature, check out more of our videos below, including where the variants on Loki come from, one about the nature of free will in Marvel and Loki, and our theories about the TVA erasing Daredevil, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and more from the "Sacred Timeline."

