Why Are There Two Flashes in ‘The Flash’ Teaser?

In the first teaser for The Flash, there’s a shot of a cab numbered #163. As it turns out The Flash #163 is the first issue where the Flash met the Reverse-Flash, the evil speedster from the future. In DC Comics, the Reverse-Flash travels back in time to kill Barry before he can become a superhero and kills his mother instead — the event that sets off the DC crossover Flashpoint, which supposedly inspired the events of this Flash movie.

That’s just one of the many Easter eggs and DC references in this Flash teaser. In our latest video, we break down all of these little secrets and homages, including the appearance of Michael Keaton as the Batman for the first time in decades, the return of Danny Elfman’s original score from Tim Burton’s Batman, the shots where we believe you can see glimpses of the Reverse-Flash and what all of the shots of the old Batcave tell us about the state of Keaton’s Batman and his part of the DC Multiverse. And we try to get to the bottom of the biggest mystery in the trailer: The appearance of two different Barry Allens, both played by Ezra Miller. Where did they both come from? Find out below:

