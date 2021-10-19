Why Does ‘The Batman’ Trailer Hide Riddler’s Face?

The latest trailer for The Batman shows a lot more of the film than last year’s teaser. It features Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne, Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright’s Jim Gordon, and Andy Serkis’ Alfred, among others. But it doesn’t show Paul Dano’s Riddler. He’s glimpsed only briefly, or at a remove. You see his back, or a profile, or a reflection. Any time his face is about to be revealed, the trailer cuts away.

So what is the trailer hiding? Is there more to the Riddler’s identity than meets the eye? Or is there another DC Comics villain in this movie that’s being kept as a surprise? Coul the guy in the striped prisoner outfit be Two-Face? Or Joker? And why isn’t Barry Keoghan’s character onscreen at any point in the trailer? Could he be the real Riddler in the film? In our latest video about The Batman we look at all the clues about the Riddler in this new trailer, and try to figure out why there’s so much mystery surrounding the character. Watch it below:

