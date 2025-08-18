The Real Reason ‘Superman’ Is Already on Digital

Faster than a speeding bullet, James Gunn’s Superman is already available at home on digital platforms. It just debuted in theaters only a few weeks ago. Heck, it’s still playing in a lot of theaters around the country. So why is it already available to buy at home?

That’s the subject of our latest Superman video. In it, we’ll look at the state of movie theaters in 2025, and how these beloved institutions have evolved over the decades to stay in business. From the introduction of television, to the start of home video, to the rise of streaming, theaters keep having to adjust to different competition. (Not the distinguished competition, though. That‘s DC.) Will this latest wave of competition turn out to be the one that takes them out completely? Watch our video below to find out.

If you liked that video on Superman’s early launch on digital and what it means for the future of movie theaters, check out more of our videos below, including one on the possible villain of the upcoming Superman sequel, one on the scene that explains the difference between Man of Steel and Superman, and one on how James Gunn’s Superman sets up the new DC Universe. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. James Gunn’s Superman is now playing in theaters everywhere (and available at home on digital).

