The third Guardians movie — Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — and the third Ant-Man — Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.— actually have a lot in common from a story and character perspective. But one movie was a huge critical and commercial hit, and the other struggled at the box office and failed to connect with audiences, to the point that when its star, Jonathan Majors, got into legal trouble, Marvel didn’t just fire him and recast his role as Kang the Conqueror. They ditched his character completely and reconfigured their entire plan for Marvel’s short-term future.

So why did Guardians 3 soar where Quantumania crashed? You can understand the entire difference between the two films and what went wrong in one case, by looking at one key scene. In our latest MCU video, we show you the key scene in both films that sets them apart. and reveals why one was a hit and one was not. Watch our full breakdown video below:

