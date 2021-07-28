Winston Duke To Play Bruce Wayne In ‘Batman Unburied’

Black Panther actor Winston Duke will voice the role of Bruce Wayne in the upcoming Spotify podcast Batman Unburied, which hails from The Dark Knight screenwriter David S. Goyer. He is joined by Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise) as Alfred, Batman’s trusty butler.

No other castings have been announced, but Spotify has been dropping more hints about what the podcast entails. Namely, that it's a psychological thriller that delves into the psyche of Bruce Wayne. We can also expect appearances from several classic Batman villains.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the logline is as follows: “When audiences meet Bruce Wayne he is a forensic pathologist, working in the bowels of Gotham Hospital and tasked with examining the victims of The Harvester, a gruesome serial killer preying on Gotham’s citizens. Not only will the superhero be forced to face his own mental demons, but he will also have to overcome them in order to save the citizens of Gotham as his alter-ego Batman.”

There's still a lot we don't know about Batman Unburied, including its release date and schedule. It's unclear whether episodes will be released one by one, or if they’ll all become available at the same time. This is the first audio-based project to arise from DC’s licensing deal with Spotify, so it will serve as a test model of sorts.

Duke’s breakout role came as M’Baku in Marvel’s 2018 film Black Panther. The actor has since followed that performance up with parts in Jordan Peele’s Us and Spenser Confidential. Although he’s lending his voice to one of DC’s most famous superheroes, he’l soon be seen reprising his role as M’Baku in Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

