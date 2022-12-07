‘Wonder Woman 3’ Is Not Moving Forward at DC Studios

The new leadership at DC Studios is looking to make some big changes.

According to a new report, the studio’s co-CEOs, James Gunn and Peter Safran, are readying their plan for the future of the DC Movie Universe, and it could potentially involve altering or completely canceling some projects that were in early stages of development. At the top of that list: Wonder Woman 3, which is apparently not moving forward in its current form.

The film was to reunite star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins for a third installment of the DC series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jenkins “recently submitted her treatment for the film” which she co-wrote with Geoff Johns, but that she has already been told by Warner Bros. executives that the project “did not fit in with the new (but still unfolding) plans” for DC by Gunn and Safran.

The initial Wonder Woman from 2017 proved to be a major creative, commercial, and critic hit. The sequel Wonder Woman 1984, followed in late 2020, but the film was not nearly as well received by fans or reviewers. (The film was released on HBO Max simultaneously with theaters, and wound up grossing just $169 million worldwide.) THR’s report states that by not making the movie Warner Bros “could end up saving tens of millions” because of the high salaries that Gadot and Jenkins would have earned.

Thus far, Warner Bros has not made any of their long-term plans for DC public, but per THR’s report, there could be drastic changes in store, including the end of almost every current DC movie franchise with ties to the era of director Zack Snyder, including Aquaman and the potential Man of Steel sequel that was rumored after Henry Cavill appeared as Superman in a cameo at the end of Black Adam. While we likely will not know the full extent of Gunn and Safran’s plans for months, the next DC Studios movie, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, opens in theaters on March 17, 2023.