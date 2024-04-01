‘X-Men ’97’: The One Big Problem So Far

X-Men ’97 has adapted some classic X-Men stories already, including the iconic “Inferno” crossover story that transformed Madelyne Pryor into the Goblin Queen. They’ve also introduced little Nathan Summers and sent him off into the future, where he’ll eventually become Cable. It also adapted Uncanny X-Men #200, which was the trial of Magneto for his past crimes after he decided to reform and take over leadership of the X-Men after the “death” of Professor Xavier.

But there’s a pretty big issue that comes with this. In our latest Marvel video, we take a look at the first episodes of X-Men ’97, explain all of the great stuff that we love about the show and its perspective on the X-Men, but we also get into something we don’t like — the way the show is rushing through and condensing huge stories into individual episodes, robbing these stories of some of their suspense and drama. You can watch our full breakdown of the highs and lows of the season so far below:

READ MORE: The Evolution of Marvel’s Iconic Logo

If you liked that video on what makes X-Men ’97 so great, and the one flaw that holds it back, check out more of our videos below, including all the Easter eggs in the first three episodes of X-Men ’97 and our full recap of the entire run of X-Men: The Animated Series. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The newest Marvel Disney+ show, X-Men ’97, is now streaming on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app