‘X-Men ’97’ Episode 4: Every Easter Egg You Missed

The fourth episode of X-Men ’97 was a combination of multiple storylines from the X-Men comics of yesteryear — plus a ton of Easter eggs, references, and little details you might have missed.

If you want help spotting them, that’s what we’re here for. Our latest Marvel video breaks down both of this week’s storylines and where they come from in the comics. We’ll discuss “Lifedeath,” Forge and his appearances on the old X-Men animated series, the Adversary, Genosha, and where all of these teases will likely go through the rest of this season of X-Men ’97. Plus if you didn’t spend as much of the 1990s as we did playing the classic X-Men arcade game, we’ll tell you all about that and where you can find its influence in Mojo’s world. You can see all of that and more below:

READ MORE: The Evolution of Marvel’s Iconic Logo

If you liked that video on all the Easter eggs in X-Men ’97 Episode 4, check out more of our videos below, including one on what makes X-Men ’97 so great, and the one flaw that holds it back, and all the Easter eggs in the earlier episodes of X-Men ’97. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The newest Marvel Disney+ show, X-Men ’97, is now streaming on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app