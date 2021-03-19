The following post contains SPOILERS for Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is long. It’s like an entire company-wide crossover crammed into a single film. It’s got six chapters and a couple epilogues. It’s also got a ton of references to DC Comics, and to the DC Extended Universe that Zack Snyder created with Man of Steel, and which sort of came to an end with the disastrous theatrical release of Justice League.

For example, did you notice the recurrences of the number seven? It’s Victor Stone’s football number, and the number of kingdoms Arthur needs to unite to be the true king of Atlantis. Why so many sevens? Because there are seven core members of the Justice League (Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Aquaman, Cyborg, and Martian Manhunter). The number has Biblical meanings too — as God created the Earth in seven days. And there are more Christian symbols and meanings in the film as well. For that, and a whole lot more (again, this movie is incredibly long) watch our full Easter egg breakdown below:

