Someone Is Selling a $16,000 Infinity Gauntlet Replica

What, you thought the power to control the universe would come cheap? No way.

East Continental Gems has produced what they call a “Collector’s Edition Replica” of the mighty Infinity Gauntlet from Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. This version of ultimate Marvel MacGuffin, worn by Thanos in his quest to bring the entire universe to heel, is apparently nine inches tall and features “film-accurate details” and “houses six authentic gemstones and is handcrafted from solid brass.”

And it better, because this thing ain’t cheap. It is currently up for pre-order at Big Bad Toy Store for $16,129.99.

(Don’t worry, though; if you don’t have 16K handy at this moment, you can reserve it for the bargain price of a $4,032.50 non-refundable down payment.)

The listing boasts that the replica comes with ruby, emerald, sapphire, spessartine garnet, yellow diamond, and amethyst gemstones. Plus you get a brass stand, a certificate of authenticity, and “rustic” wooden crate packaging. For $16,000, this better be the most rusting wooden crate packaging that’s ever been hewn by human hands.

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On the plus side, the collector’s edition Infinity Gauntlet from East Continental Gems qualifies for $4 flat rate shipping. That takes a little sting out of the price, right? (Oh man, there’s a “Maximum Quantity Per Customer” rule on this thing? I was gonna buy two!)

Look, $16,000 is a lot to pay for a metal glove. (Not even a pair of metal gloves, you just get one.) But on the plus side, there is no faster way to blink half the universe out of existence or to get divorced from your spouse than buying this thing. So there is that.

If this seems a bit too steep a price for a replica Infinity Gauntlet, there’s a toy version available on Amazon. Current price: $29.99. That one even lights up.