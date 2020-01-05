2020 Golden Globes: The Full Winners List
Every year, before the Oscars, there’s the Golden Globes — where the Hollywood Foreign Press Association pick their favorites from the worlds of film and television. Ricky Gervais hosted the 2020 edition, which awarded many of the biggest favorites from the past 12 months of pop culture — and picked out a few surprises as well. (That’s the Globes for you.)
Sam Mendes’ war film 1917, shot as if the entire story takes place without a single camera cut, was a surprise big winner of the night, taking home the Globe for Best Picture - Drama and Best Director. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a more expected Oscar frontrunner, won Best Picture - Musical or Comedy, Best Screenplay for Quentin Tarantino, and Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt. The top TV series at the Globes were Succession and Fleabag.
Here are all the 2020 Golden Globes winners:
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
1917 - WINNER
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Dolemite is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - WINNER
Rocketman
BEST DIRECTOR
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917 - WINNER
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
BEST ACTOR – DRAMA
Christian Bale, Ford v. Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker - WINNER
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA
Cynthio Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy - WINNER
BEST ACTOR – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman - WINNER
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
BEST ACTRESS – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Awkwafina, The Farewell - WINNER
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTON PICTURE
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood - WINNER
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTON PICTURE
Annette Benning, The Report
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story - WINNER
BEST SCREENPLAY
Marriage Story
Parasite
The Two Popes
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood - WINNER
The Irishman
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Motherless Brooklyn
Little Women
Joker - WINNER
1917
Marriage Story
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Beautiful Ghosts – CATS
I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman - WINNER
Into the Unknown – Frozen 2
Spirit – The Lion King
Stand Up – Harriet
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Frozen 2
The Lion King
Missing Link - WINNER
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite - WINNER
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Television Awards
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession - WINNER
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY
Barry
Fleabag - WINNER
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Catch-22
Chernobyl - WINNER
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – DRAMA
Brian Cox, Succession - WINNER
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown - WINNER
BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – COMEDY
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy - WINNER
Bill Hader, Barry
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – COMEDY
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag - WINNER
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
BEST ACTOR – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Chris Abbott, Catch 22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice - WINNER
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
BEST ACTRESS – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon - WINNER
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl - WINNER
Henry Winkler, Barry
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette, The Act - WINNER
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
