Congratulations! You survived another award season. The Oscars are here. Soon you’ll be able to go back to what you do the rest of the year: Watching less tasteful films with fewer accents and more kicking and punching.

This Sunday in Hollywood, the winners of the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced at a ceremony hosted by absolutely no one. (Absolutely no one!) We’ll be watching and updating this post live as winners are announced. Then we’ll all move on with our lives. It will be great!

The 2020 Academy Award Nominees (Winners in BOLD)

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite - WINNER

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite - WINNER

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain & Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker - WINNER

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy - WINNER

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - WINNER

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story - WINNER

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite - WINNER

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit - WINNER

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Best Animated Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4 - WINNER

Best International Feature

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite - WINNER

Best Documentary Feature

American Factory - WINNER

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard In a Warzone - WINNER

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best Live Action Short Subject

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window - WINNER

Saria

A Sister

Best Animated Short

Dcera

Hair Love - WINNER

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best Original Score

Joker - WINNER

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman - WINNER

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Best Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari - WINNER

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917 - WINNER

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - WINNER

Parasite

Best Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917 - WINNER

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell - WINNER

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Best Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women - WINNER

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Editing

Ford v Ferrari - WINNER

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917 - WINNER

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker