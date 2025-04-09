‘The Last of Us’ Already Renewed For Season 3

The Last of Us Season 2 hasn’t premiered on HBO and Max yet, but the cable channel and streaming service have already renewed the hit zombie series, inspired by the best-seling video-game franchise, for a Season 3.

Even as it comes ahead of Season 2’s premiere, the news is not wildly surprising. The first season of The Last of Us ranked among HBO’s biggest shows in history, and the show was designed to adapt the events of both The Last of Us PlayStation games. While Season of the television series adapted the events of the first Last of Us game, Season 2 only covers part of the storyline from The Last of Us Part II.

The show’s cast includes Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, and new stars Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Danny Ramirez, and Jeffrey Wright, with Catherine O’Hara also appearing in a guest-starring role.

It’s not yet clear whether Season 3 of The Last of Us will be the last, or whether further seasons beyond that will be needed to fully conclude the story. But given how well the first season did for HBO and Max, don’t you assume they are going to want to keep this series going as long as they possibly can?

Here is the official synopsis for The Last of Us Season 2:

Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.

The Last of Us Season 2 premieres this Sunday on HBO and Max at 9PM ET. The full season runs just seven episodes.