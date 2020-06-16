Upfronts are typically invite-only affairs, covered by journalists and industry types who report on the upcoming shows from different television and cable networks. Various creators and stars appear to promote new shows. This year, in part due to the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on holding mass gatherings (particularly indoors), NBCUniversal is trying something different. They’re going to televise their upfronts — and they’re turning them into a 30 Rock reunion.

In what NBC is calling “a first-of-its-kind all-audience upfront event,” Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, and Jack McBrayer will all reprise their 30 Rock roles. It kind of sounds like a 30 Rock joke, but apparently it is actually happening.

According to Variety, this 30 Rock reunion/upfront thing will be an hourlong special and air without commercials (the whole thing is technically a commercial). It will “first premiere on NBC and then will be rebroadcast across USA, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, and CNBC as well as available to stream on NBCU’s new service Peacock on Friday, July 17 at 9PM.” They note this is also days after the launch of Peacock, NBC’s new streaming service — and the new streaming home of 30 Rock as well.

That’s a whole lot of corporate synergy crammed into a single paragraph. Here’s what series creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock said about the news:

We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC. To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.

This 30 Rock reunion comes right on the heels of the socially distanced Parks and Recreation reunion, and amidst all kinds of online movie reunions benefiting various charities. (The Ghostbusters cast and crew got back together yesterday, for example.) The whole entertainment industry is basically 30 percent nostalgic reunions at this point.