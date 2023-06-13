Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse played in U.S. theaters in 2019 and early 2020 for a little less than three months. It grossed $190 million domestically, and another $194 internationally for a total of $384.2 million worldwide.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has only been playing in theaters for 11 days, and it has already surpassed that total. The film is up to $226 million in the U.S. and $390 million worldwide — again in less than two weeks of release.

In other words, the movie is a pretty substantial hit.

Sony took a pretty substantial risk with Across the Spider-Verse as well. $390 million worldwide is nothing to sneeze at, but that’s a fraction of what Spider-Man: No Way Home made in theatrical release. ($1.92 billion, if you don’t remember that sort of information off the top of your head.) Into the Spider-Verse did become a critical hit and an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, but Sony not only put a sequel into production, they put two movies into production simultaneously. If this first movie only did as well as Into the Spider-Verse, that would not have bode well for the next film’s chances.

Instead, Across the Spider-Verse has already surpassed its predecessor, and now Sony has a follow-up coming in less than a year, which they must be thrilled about. (The gap between Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse was almost four years.) The third film in the Spider-Verse trilogy, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will open in theaters on March 29, 2024.

