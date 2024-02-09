It’s fair to say that Avengers: Age of Ultron is not one of the most beloved films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But it’s also fair to say that in hindsight, it may be one of the most important.

Not only did the events of Age of Ultron directly set the stage for the events of films like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, the film also included a sequence — which was widely disliked at the time — where Thor has a vision of the future, teasing all sorts of potential Marvel storylines. Some of the teases came true quickly, but it turns out these scenes contained hints about where the MCU is still headed all the years later — including the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars mega-movie.

In our latest Marvel video, we’ll break down those key scenes from Age of Ultron, and explain how Thor’s visions continue to “come true” in MCU Phase Four and Five films and series, plus how they will connect to Phase Six and Secret Wars. Check it out below:

READ MORE: The Evolution of Marvel’s Iconic Logo

If you liked that video on how Marvel secretly set up Secret Wars (the title certainly makes sense!) way back in Avengers: Age of Ultron, check out more of our videos below, including one on how the X-Men may have been in the MCU in secret for years, one on how the Fantastic Four may have been the MCU in secret for years, and one on how Doctor Doom could have secretly been the guy behind everything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the very beginning. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe show, Echo, is now available in full on Disney+. Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled to open in theaters on May 7, 2027.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app