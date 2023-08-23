‘Ahsoka’ Episode 1 and 2 Breakdown: Every Star Wars Easter Egg

Star Wars: Ahsoka has arrived on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere. And it turns out it is less of an all-new series, and more of a sequel to Star Wars: Rebels, the animated series that ran on Disney XD in the 2010s. It features the live-action versions of Rebels characters like Ahsoka, Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, and more — and if you never watched Rebels, you might be a little bit lost. Star Wars: Ahsoka doesn’t dwell on the characters’ backstories for very long before diving into the new story.

If you feel like you’re missing stuff, ScreenCrush is here to help. Our latest Star Wars video breaks down all the little details you might have missed in the Ahsoka premiere — including all of the references and callbacks to Rebels that will go right over your head if you haven’t watched that show. We’ll also tell you about the references to Norse mythology in the episode, where Thrawn first came from, and the importance of wolves in the work of Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni. Watch them all below:

