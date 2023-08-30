‘Ahsoka’ Episode 3: Full Easter Egg Breakdown

Episode 3 of Star Wars: Ahsoka introduced more new character, and if you haven’t watched Star Wars; Rebels, you might be a little lost.

Luckily we’re here to help. in our latest Ahsoka video, we’ll break down all the little details, Easter eggs, and references to Star Wars history you might have missed in the latest episode of the show. We’ll point out the reference to an iconic series of Japanese samurai movies, show how the training Ahsoka gives Sabine is a lot like the training Anakin Skywalker gave Ahsoka in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, reveal where all the various New Republic ships have previously been seen, how the scene with the New Republic Senators connects to the animated series Star Wars Resistance, and so much more.

Watch our full Episode 3 breakdown video below:

READ MORE: The Single Worst Post-Release Change in All of Star Wars

If you liked that video on all the Easter eggs in the third episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka, check out more of our videos below, including the clues to Ahsoka’s mystery Inquisitor’s secret identity, all of the Easter eggs and Star Wars secrets in Episode 1 and 2 of Star Wars: Ahsoka, and our recap of everything you need to know before the start of Star Wars: Ahsoka. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. New episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka premiere weekly on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.