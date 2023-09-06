‘Ahsoka’ Reveals the Secret Behind Marrok’s Identity

The following post contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Star Wars: Ahsoka.

While a lot of Disney+’s Ahsoka is pretty familiar, some of key players in the story still remain shrouded in mystery. That's never been more true than after Episode 4.

The series so far tells the story of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Anakin Skywalker’s former apprentice. Unfortunately, her master fell to the dark side and became Darth Vader. Ahsoka remained valiant, and has grown into a powerful Jedi, now with her own apprentice. With that comes a lot of ire from the remains of the Galactic Empire.

Much of the threat on the show so far has come from a mysterious Inquisitor character named Marrok. Fans have been abuzz about who this character might actually be. He shows up and presents a solid challenge to our heroes; and his full mask and armor suggested he may secretly be an existing Star Wars character in disguise. With so much of Ahsoka focused on the search for missing Star Wars hero Ezra Bridger, many fans suspected Marrok could be Ezra turned to the Dark Side.

This week’s episode put an end to most of the mystery, when Ahsoka ends up bisecting Marrok with her saber. Marrok’s body emits a strange green smoke as he dies — which has only lead to further speculation, most of it centered around the character of Morgan Elsbeth, the witch who is trying to bring about the return of the evil Admiral Thrawn, and whose Force powers could explain the power behind Marrok’s smoky interior. We’ll know more in future weeks and on subsequent episodes of Ahsoka, if Marrok is forgotten or returns from the dead thanks to some strange Dark Side magic.

