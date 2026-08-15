There’s still one more Marvel Cinematic Universe title premiering before Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters around Christmas.

VisionQuest.

The long-gestating series has been in the works in some form or fashion since the end of WandaVision, the very first Marvel TV series that streamed on Disney+. (That was now 18 shows ago!)

Finally the show premieres this fall, featuring Paul Bettany back as Vision, and James Spader reprising his role as Ultron from Avengers: Age of Ultron. The first trailer for the show, which was just premiered at D23 Expo in California, makes it look like a very unusual domestic drama. Check it out below:

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There’s a new poster for the series as well.

Marvel Marvel

In addition to Bettany and Spader, VisionQuest stars Ruaridh Mollica, Todd Stashwick, T’Nia Miller, Lauren Morais, Orla Brady, Diane Morgan, Polly Frame, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, with Emily Hampshire and James D’Arcy.

Here is VisionQuest’s official synopsis:

Vision, rebooted and having escaped from those who sought to weaponize him, has been in hiding. Searching for new meaning, he consults the AI personas embedded in his programming, including F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S., and the infamous Ultron. His discreet existence ends when a bounty placed on his head thrusts him on the run with Thomas Shepard, a mysterious boy who may be Vision’s son, reincarnate. As Vision evades capture, he must confront his nature, resist Ultron's influence, and unravel the enigma that is his young companion if he’s to survive.

(Vision’s son “Thomas Shepard,” if you missed Agatha All Along, is actually Vision and Wanda’s son Tommy, AKA the Young Avenger Speed.)

VisionQuest premieres on Disney+ on October 14.

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