The following post contains major SPOILERS for The Mandalorian. You’ve been warned.

Her role was rumored for months, and now it finally happened: Ahsoka Tano is officially a part of Disney+’s The Mandalorian. She’s played by Rosario Dawson in her first-ever live-action appearance in all of Star Wars. But who is this character? And why is she so important to the history of the franchise?

The new video from Ryan Arey and the ScreenCrush video team explains everything you need to know about Ahsoka Tano, and her roles in both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. She’s died and been reborn, been trained as a Jedi and walked away from the Jedi Order, and all of her journeys through the galaxy and beyond are actually very important to what she’s doing in The Mandalorian — and what she could be doing moving forward in this series, and maybe in her own spinoff show if Lucasfilm wants to make one. Watch our video below:

