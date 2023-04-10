‘Ahsoka’ Trailer Breakdown: All the Easter Eggs You Missed

Star Wars Celebration brought us the very first trailer for Ahsoka, and if you never watched Star Wars: Rebels, you might be a little bit lost about what’s going on, even if you have kept up with Ahsoka’s appearances on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

But don’t worry; we’re here to help get you up to speed. Our latest Star Wars video breaks down that new Ahsoka trailer, and points out all the Easter eggs, little details, and Star Wars references you might have missed. It also runs through the character’s long backstory in various Star Wars animated series, and explains who those other folks in the trailer from Star Wars: Rebels are. We’ll also point out the reference to the films of Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa, who Grand Admiral Thrawn is and why he’s going to be so important to Ahsoka, and how this show may explain the rise of the First Order. Check out our video below:

