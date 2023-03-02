The Mandalorian has probably been the biggest Star Wars television show that Disney put out. But according to series creator Jon Favreau, the show was stuck was following its second season.

After The Mandalorian’s main characters, Din Djarin and Grogu, had an appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, Jon Favreau knew exactly where to go with the show. Grogu was given the decision to either train with the Jedi Order, or to be reunited with Mando. He chose the latter. Since the relationship between Grogu and Djarin is the lifeblood of the show, it only makes sense that the characters can't really go anywhere when they're separated.

Some fans have wondered why Favreau chose to tell this story on The Book of Boba Fett rather than in Season 3 of The Mandalorian. Here’s what he told The Hollywood Reporter:

We have characters that exist in both sets of stories, so we can use the opportunity of The Book of Boba Fett to check in on where these characters are. I knew that I didn’t want to dedicate a lot of screen time within The Mandalorian to a period of time where there wasn’t a lot of character progression. Both [Din and Grogu] were kind of stuck, as far as character progression goes, until they were reunited. So, my feeling was that it would allow me to do both of those things and freed me up now two years later to have a whole new context for these two characters to have a relationship and move forward.”

That’s his explanation; whether it’s a satisfying explanation for all the confusion about Mando and Grogu is up to you to decide. The Mandalorian season 3 is streaming now on Disney+. New episodes premiere on Wednesdays.

