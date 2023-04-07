‘Ahsoka‘ Gets Her Own Series In Star Wars Celebration Trailer

Spinning out of the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wears: Rebels, and The Mandalorian, jedi Ahsoka Tano finally gets to take the spotlight in her own TV series coming to Disney+. Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson in the title role.

The first trailer for the show was unveiled at Star Wars Celebration, and it features numerous characters from throughout Ahsoka’s story. Sabine Wren (played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) from Star Wars Rebels appear, and we get a brief glimpse of Grand Admiral Thrawn as well.

As for the premise, it’s basically spelled out by Ahsoka’s key line of dialogue: “Something’s coming. Something dark. I sense it.” Watch the teaser below:

Ashley Eckstein created the role of Ahsoka in animation, first in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, then returned to voice the character in Star Wars: Rebels. (She also had a brief vocal cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.) Rosario Dawson took over the role when Ahsoka made her live-action debut in Season 2 of The Mandalorian. She also reprised the role in The Book of Boba Fett.

Star Wars: Ahsoka comes from longtime Star Wars writer and producer Dave Filoni; he executive produces the show alongside The Mandalorian’s Jon Favreau, plus Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. Here is the series’ official synopsis:

Set after the fall of the Empire, “Ahsoka” follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

Star Wars: Ahsoka premieres on Disney+ In August.

