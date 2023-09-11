‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’: What Happens Next?

The following post and video contains spoilers for the first four episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka.

It’s been a season full of twists and turns on Star Wars Ahsoka so far. Thrawn isn’t dead! Neither is Ezra! They both could be found! Sabine was once Ahsoka’s apprentice! That weird Marrok guy isn’t anybody special, even though he wears a whole body armor outfit to hide his identity! And now Ahsoka might be dead? And she’s met Anakin Skywalker? Is he a ghost? Is he a time traveler? So. Many. Questions.

That’s what our latest Star Wars video is all about. In it, the ScreenCrush video team review the fourth episode of Ahsoka, “Fallen Jedi,” and more importantly, they go through their theories about what the rest of the season will be about. What happens next to Ahsoka and Anakin? Will one of the Rebels squad turn to the Dark Side? Is the “World Between Worlds” the heaven for Jedis? See all our theories below:

