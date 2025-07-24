The 1990s’ most beloved, furry on-screen basketball star is back again! (No, I’m not talking about Bugs Bunny; they already tried that four years ago with Space Jam: A New Legacy and ... yikes.)

On Thursday July 24, entertainment studio Cineverse announced the forthcoming sixth film in the core Air Bud movie franchise (and 15th film overall in the Air Bud and Air Buddies combined series) will hit theaters in the summer of 2026.

Air Bud Returns will see the shootin’, hoopin’ Golden Retriever bound back onto the basketball court next year.

Produced by Robert Vince, who produced Disney’s 1997 animal sports comedy as well as its sequels and spinoffs, the film is part of a new collaboration between Cineverse and ABE, the original creators behind the Air Bud franchise.

Air Bud Returns won’t be “just another sequel or remake,” according to Vince, but rather a unique story that will “engage nostalgic Air Bud fans while introducing a new generation to the beloved basketball-playing golden retriever, Buddy.”

An official synopsis for Air Bud Returns reads:

In Air Bud Returns, 12-year old Jacob has always dreamt of being a star basketball player. After the passing of his father, that dream felt even more impossible. But everything changes when he and his mom move into his dad's childhood home in Fernfield. There, Jacob discovers an original VHS of the Air Bud movie in his father’s belongings and has a chance meeting of a stray golden retriever he names Buddy. Together they embark on a journey of healing, unite a team of misfits, and chase a championship. Through it all they learn to play from the heart, believe in each other, and always take the shot!

“Anyone who follows the box office knows that we are experiencing an important moment at the intersection of ’90s and early 2000s nostalgia and Millennial parents looking for family-friendly movies to share with their kids. With the return of an iconic franchise that has remained popular since Robert created the OG Air Bud more than 28 years ago, we are offering a real treat that will resonate with fans across generations,” Cineverse chief motion pictures officer Yolanda Macias said in a statement.

The movie is scheduled to begin filming this summer in British Columbia. It will be the first Air Bud film not distributed by Disney.

Cineverse Cineverse loading...

READ MORE: Cinema's 10 Worst Animal Sidekicks, Ranked

In 1997's Air Bud, a young boy named Josh discovers a stray Golden Retriever with an uncanny talent for playing basketball.

As Josh struggles to adjust to a new school and life after his father's death, Buddy helps him find his confidence. But when Buddy’s abusive former owner tries to reclaim him, Josh must fight to keep his beloved dog. Ultimately, Buddy joins Josh’s basketball team, becoming a local hero and proving that “there ain't no rule that says a dog can't play basketball!”

Made on an estimated budget of $3 million, the movie eventually grossed over $27 million at the box office and was a hit on the video rental market, making it a sleeper hit.

Get our free mobile app