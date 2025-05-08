The following post contains what sounds like a relatively minor spoiler for Avengers: Doomsday. This ain’t going to ruin the movie, but if you want to know absolutely nothing about the film, you might want to avoid this article. (If you want to know absolutely nothing about the film, why did you click in the first place???)

It would seem that the actors from the Fox Marvel universe are not use to the same level of obsessive secrecy as the ones from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In an interview with Buzzfeed (via Deadline), returning Fox X-Men star Alan Cumming — who played Nightcrawler in X2, and then did not make another superhero movie for almost 25 years before returning in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday — let slip a few minor details about what he’s been working on in the movie.

“I’m sort of learning these fights and I’m like, ‘What? Who am I fighting with?’ And they said, ‘You’re hitting Pedro Pascal against the head,’ or something.”

Pascal plays Fantastic Four leader Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and will reprise the role in Avengers: Doomsday.

That’s not an earth-shattering spoiler, but it would certainly seem to suggest that the Fantastic Four and the X-Men are going to get into some sort of fight during Doomsday. Based on the Marvel comics that inspired this phase of the MCU, and the previous films and shows in the so-called Multiverse Saga, Avengers: Doomsday looks to be about a battle for survival between various alternate realities. (In the MCU, the FF hail from a separate timeline from the rest of the Avengers, who are also in a distinct universe from the Fox X-Men as well.)

Cumming also joked about returning to a character he last played almost a quarter of a century ago — and a character who does elaborate fight sequences at that.

“I was learning stunts yesterday for some fight scene and I just think, I’m 60 years old. 23 years ago, I played that superhero,” he joked. “I was kind of old for a superhero even then. And now I’m back doing it. And that, to me, is hilarious.”

On the scale of Marvel spoilers, this is pretty mild — and Cumming is far from the first MCU actor to reveal something he maybe shouldn’t have in an interview. Perhaps the most famous example of that came in 2017, when Mark Ruffalo revealed that half the Avengers would die at the end of Avengers: Infinity War in an interview with Good Morning America, but no one noticed at the time because everyone thought he was joking.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently scheduled to open in theaters on May 1, 2026.