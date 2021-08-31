Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the latest to receive a “Fresh” rating on the aggregate movie review site Rotten Tomatoes. With a current score of 92 percent on the site, Shang-Chi continues Marvel Studios’ streak of positively-reviewed MCU films.

Now, it can officially be said that all 25 MCU films have received a Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, from 2008’s Iron Man to this year’s Shang-Chi. In order to be considered Fresh, the overall amount of positive reviews has to make up at least 60 percent of all reviews listed for a title. It doesn't necessarily matter what the specific content of the reviews are — they are assessed and classified as either Fresh or Rotten.

The critics’ consensus for Shang-Chi on Rotten Tomatoes reads: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings isn't entirely free of Marvel's familiar formula, but this exciting origin story expands the MCU in more ways than one.” Based on a current total of 130 reviews, 119 are considered Fresh. Since Shang-Chi’s Tomatometer score has consistently remained above 75 percent Fresh, it has earned the more prestigious title of “Certified Fresh.”

Other MCU movies to receive similarly high scores include Spider-Man: Far From Home and 90 percent, Black Widow at 80 percent, Black Panther at 96 percent, and Thor: Ragnarok at 93 percent. A majority of MCU movies dwell in this Certified Fresh range, with only a select few — such as Thor: The Dark World and The Incredible Hulk — sitting at the lower end of the Fresh scale.

Here’s every MCU Rotten Tomatoes score:

Iron Man: 94

94 The Incredible Hulk: 67

67 Iron Man 2: 72

72 Thor: 77

77 Captain America: The First Avenger: 80

80 The Avengers: 91

91 Thor: The Dark World: 66

66 Iron Man 3: 79

79 Guardians of the Galaxy: 92

92 Captain America: The Winter Soldier: 90

90 Ant-Man: 83

83 Avengers: Age of Ultron: 76

76 Doctor Strange: 89

89 Captain America: Civil War: 90

90 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: 85

85 Thor: Ragnarok: 93

93 Spider-Man: Homecoming: 92

92 Avengers: Infinity War: 85

85 Black Panther: 96

96 Ant-Man and the Wasp: 87

87 Spider-Man: Far From Home : 90

90 Avengers: Endgame: 94

94 Captain Marvel: 79

79 Black Widow: 80

80 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: 92

It's no secret that MCU films are popular with the masses, but these steadily high critic scores reveal that these superhero flicks are more than just crowd-pleasing fluff. It also makes us even more excited to catch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings when it arrives in theaters this Friday, September 3.