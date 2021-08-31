With ‘Shang Chi,’ All 25 MCU Movies Are Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the latest to receive a “Fresh” rating on the aggregate movie review site Rotten Tomatoes. With a current score of 92 percent on the site, Shang-Chi continues Marvel Studios’ streak of positively-reviewed MCU films.

Now, it can officially be said that all 25 MCU films have received a Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, from 2008’s Iron Man to this year’s Shang-Chi. In order to be considered Fresh, the overall amount of positive reviews has to make up at least 60 percent of all reviews listed for a title. It doesn't necessarily matter what the specific content of the reviews are — they are assessed and classified as either Fresh or Rotten.

The critics’ consensus for Shang-Chi on Rotten Tomatoes reads: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings isn't entirely free of Marvel's familiar formula, but this exciting origin story expands the MCU in more ways than one.” Based on a current total of 130 reviews, 119 are considered Fresh. Since Shang-Chi’s Tomatometer score has consistently remained above 75 percent Fresh, it has earned the more prestigious title of “Certified Fresh.”

Other MCU movies to receive similarly high scores include Spider-Man: Far From Home and 90 percent, Black Widow at 80 percent, Black Panther at 96 percent, and Thor: Ragnarok at 93 percent. A majority of MCU movies dwell in this Certified Fresh range, with only a select few — such as Thor: The Dark World and The Incredible Hulk  — sitting at the lower end of the Fresh scale.

Here’s every MCU Rotten Tomatoes score:

  • Iron Man: 94
  • The Incredible Hulk: 67
  • Iron Man 2: 72
  • Thor: 77
  • Captain America: The First Avenger: 80
  • The Avengers: 91
  • Thor: The Dark World: 66
  • Iron Man 3: 79
  • Guardians of the Galaxy: 92
  • Captain America: The Winter Soldier: 90
  • Ant-Man: 83
  • Avengers: Age of Ultron: 76
  • Doctor Strange: 89
  • Captain America: Civil War: 90
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: 85
  • Thor: Ragnarok: 93
  • Spider-Man: Homecoming: 92
  • Avengers: Infinity War: 85
  • Black Panther: 96
  • Ant-Man and the Wasp: 87
  • Spider-Man: Far From Home: 90
  • Avengers: Endgame: 94
  • Captain Marvel: 79
  • Black Widow: 80
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: 92

It's no secret that MCU films are popular with the masses, but these steadily high critic scores reveal that these superhero flicks are more than just crowd-pleasing fluff. It also makes us even more excited to catch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings when it arrives in theaters this Friday, September 3.

