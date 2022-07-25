All of Marvel’s New Movies and Shows, Explained

Marvel announced a massive amount movies and shows at Comic-Con last weekend. It’s a lot to digest. Two new Avengers movies? Three more phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? A whole saga of Multiverse movies? A new Daredevil series? An official release date for Fantastic Four and Blade? It’s a lot.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by it all, that perfectly understandable. That’s why we made our latest Marvel video. It runs down all of Marvel’s big announcements — and it also reveals all of the info we learned from the trailers and clips that were shown at Hall H but weren’t put online. So if you want to know what’s up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Secret Invasion, we’ll give you all the details on that as well. Take a look below:

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 5, 2023.

