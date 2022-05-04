Viola Davis might be getting more screentime as Amanda Waller, her character from Peacemaker and Suicide Squad. Although HBO Max has yet to confirm any rumors, according to The Hollywood Reporter the show is likely to end up on the streaming service.

This is huge news for fans of Peacemaker. The John-Cena-led action comedy was a surprise hit, and there's a good chance this spin-off will be just what the property needed after the hype of Peacemaker and that incredible intro sequence. No one really knows exactly what the show’s plot will entail, but the most recent episodes of Peacemaker have definitely dropped a few hints.

Amanda Waller only actually showed up for brief cameos in the show’s first season, but we could be seeing much more of her. Spoiler Alert: Towards the end of the show, Amanda Waller was publicly outed as working with the Suicide Squad, and the implications are massive.

It’s also important to note that Viola Davis has some star power. First of all, she’s been nominated for numerous Emmy awards. Secondly, she’s the first Black performer ever to win the coveted “Triple Crown of Acting,” which consists of a Tony, an Emmy, and an Oscar. WB is really hitting it out of the park with their DC properties lately.

That's important because they're shifting focus hard into creating a cinematic universe of their own. That being said, they aren’t doing it in quite the same way Marvel's done it. With the disarray the DCEU found itself in after releases like Justice League and Batman vs. Superman, they decided to switch gears.

After the success of Peacemaker, Joker, and The Batman, it seems like they finally struck a winning formula. There have been talks about a show set in Arkham Asylum, a show focusing on the Gotham City Police Department, and a spinoff about Colin Farrell’s Penguin. Honestly, we can’t say what we’re most excited to see at this point.

Peacemaker and the grander Suicide Squad property got a much-needed rehabilitation after a very rocky start. David Ayers’ 2016 film is now infamous for its weird take on the Joker, poorly-written characters, and a sloppy plot. Right now, it holds a 26 percent on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. James Gunn’s 2021 sequel did better with critics, but struggled at the box office due to the pandemic. That version of the film is where we get John Cena’s Peacemaker, a breakout character. The series holds the title for the most-viewed title on HBO Max in a single day. We’re just happy we’re getting more ... and a spinoff.

