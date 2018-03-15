The metrics of streaming success are as opaque as ever, but new insight into Amazon’s spending habits may reveal its top-rated shows. New reports identify how Amazon rates original programming as a hit, and may reveal a huge price tag for some of its shows.

According to internal data obtained by Reuters, Amazon takes note of the first TV or movies new subscribers watch, so as to determine their ratio of spending to new subscriptions. The charts examine nineteen Amazon originals from 2014 to 2017, yielding some surprise results. For instance, The Man in the High Castle Season 1 cost $72 million in production and earned 1.15 million new subscribers, or $63 for each new member brought into the service. That number sharply fell with Season 2, which is estimated to have cost around $107 million ($11 million per episode), but attracted so few new viewers that each new member cost Amazon $829.

Perhaps Amazon’s biggest flop was that of period drama Good Girls Revolt, which had 1.6 million U.S. viewers, but only brought in 52,000 new subscribers to offset an $81 million price tag. That works out to paying $1560 for every member it attracts, so it’s of little surprise Amazon pulled the plug after one season. At the other end of the chart, The Grand Tour brought in 1.5 million “first stream” subscribers worldwide, costing only $49 for each new member. Mind you, Amazon is also paying attention to the actual business generated by new Prime members, who tend to purchase more with the discounts afforded by the service.

It’s a fascinating read overall, with significant insights into seasonal costs for Sneaky Pete ($93 million!), Bosch ($47 million), Mozart in the Jungle ($37 million) and more. As for Man in the High Castle, Amazon has yet to set an official Season 3 premiere date, or comment on Reuters’ report.