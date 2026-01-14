‘God of War’ TV Series Casts Its Kratos

More than three years after the series was first announced, Amazon says it has found the man to play the star of its TV show based on the long-running God of War TV series.

That’s him above on the left (uh, obviously). Ryan Hurst will play Kratos, the warrior at the center of the God of War games. Prime Video’s press release about the news says he is “Spartan by birth, and a god by nature” and was “raised in a martial culture, he rose to command armies in service of his homeland until one day he made a fateful deal with Ares, the Greek God of War and lost his soul in exchange for being victorious in battle.”

Amazon has already ordered two seasons of the TV series. Frederick E.O. Toye (Shōgun, The Boys, Fallout) will direct the pilot; Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, For All Mankind) is the showrunner. (In its initial stages, Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby were writing the show; Moore replaced them in late 2024.)

When the series was first announced, this was how Amazon described the series:

The series follows Kratos, the God of War, who, after exiling himself from his blood-soaked past in ancient Greece, hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse realm of Midgard. When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak — his wife's final wish. Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son, and force Kratos to battle new Gods and monsters for the fate of the world.

That syncs up with the premise of 2018’s God of War, first released for PlayStation 4. Despite its simple title, it’s actually the eighth game in the franchise and something of a reboot of it. A sequel, God of War: Ragnarok, was released in 2022 for PlayStation 5.

