Anakin Skywalker Almost Appeared in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

One of the few redeeming parts of Twitter is the occasional moments with filmmakers interact directly with fans or journalists and reveal reveal previously information about their movies, 280 characters at a time. Yes, social media is a cesspool of conspiracy theories and trolling. But there is also stuff like this that almost makes the rest worthwhile.

This week on Twitter, Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson responded to a question from Collider’s Liz Shannon Miller about the subtitle The Last Jedi and its origins. (Johnson came up with it himself.) That led to a brief thread with questions, like what was the last idea added to the movie? (Johnson wasn’t sure.) Then there was an interesting response to a question about whether the ghost of Anakin Skywalker was ever considered to appear in the film. Briefly: Yes, he was.

Johnson said he considered the character for the role that ultimately went to Yoda, as the teacher who counsels Luke during his lowest moment. He said he eventually discarded the idea because he felt like “Luke’s relationship was with Vader not really Anakin” which would “complicate things more than that moment allowed.” (Just imagine big mean Darth Vader trying to offer old Luke Skywalker important life advice in between breaths from his respirator.)

In the end, Yoda got the part. (Clearly, he’s got a better agent than Vader.) Here is the complete scene:

That’s actually one of my favorite scenes in The Last Jedi, so I think Johnson made the right decision. Still, a conversation between Force Ghost Anakin and Luke could have been very interesting. Those two clearly had a lot to talk about. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is currently streaming on Disney+ along with the rest of the Star Wars movie saga.