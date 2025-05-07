‘Andor’ Season 2: Every Easter Egg in Episodes 7-9

We’re nearing the conclusion of Andor with three more episodes from Season 2. Each week of this season presents three episodes which tell a complete story arc. This week we’ve got Episodes 7, 8, and 9, and these episodes contain tons of Easter Eggs, hidden Star Wars references, and little details you might have missed.

Thankfully we’ve also got our latest Andor video, which will point out where to find all these things in all three episodes. This week, we take an in-depth look at Empire architecture and how it differs from the native structures built on various Star Wars planets, we’ll tell you exactly where in the Star Wars timeline these three episodes take place (and what is happening on other TV shows like Rebels at this same time), and why there are still people who can use the Force in this time period, even though the Jedi are all supposedly wiped out until the rise of a certain Skywalker.

Watch our Andor Season 2 Episodes 7 through 9 Easter egg video below:

