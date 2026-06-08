A brand new week means new series and TV show seasons are airing on television and streaming online.

Looking for a new series to binge-watch, a new TV show to get hooked on with your partner or pals, or just want to know if any of your favorite shows have a new season or special out soon? We’ve got you covered.

While movies are great for a one-night escape, TV shows and streaming series require a little more commitment with (typically) a long-term payoff.

Whether you’re looking for your next all-in TV obsession, or just something you can casually play in the background while you do chores, plenty of new TV shows and series are available to watch this week.

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can watch Rebecca Hall star in a tense new psychological thriller. Plus, the FIFA World Cup kicks off, and Disney+ begins streaming a new anime-inspired fantasy series.

Get your remotes (or streaming devices) ready and hit play on these new TV shows now airing, and don’t forget to check out last week’s new TV releases right here.

FIFA World Cup 2026

Co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, the 23rd FIFA World Cup will see 48 national soccer teams play more than 100 matches across 16 host cities.

Where to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Major matches will air live on Fox beginning on June 11, while all 104 matches can be streamed on FOX One using your cable credentials. You can also stream matches live via FOX on platforms such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo.



The Listeners

Rebecca Hall plays an English teacher tormented by a persistent, low humming sound that no one else can hear in the psychological thriller.

Where to watch The Listeners: The series premieres on June 12 on STARZ, with new episodes streaming weekly on Fridays on all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

READ MORE: What’s New on HBO Max in June 2026

Most Extreme Humans

This documentary-style reality series highlights the daily lives of people around the globe living with some of the world’s most challenging, rare physical conditions.

Where to watch Most Extreme Humans: The TLC series premieres at 9PM E.T. on TLC on June 10, with new episodes airing Wednesdays.

Alice and Steve

In Alice and Steve, a decades-long friendship begins to fall apart when Steve begins dating his friend Alice’s 26-year-old daughter.

Where to watch Alice and Steve: The British comedy series begins streaming on Disney+ and Hulu on June 8.

Dragon Striker

In this animated sports fantasy from Disney, a 12-year-old farm boy named Key dreams of attending an elite, magical athletic academy where they play a high-stakes, soccer-like sport called Gorotama.

Where to watch Dragon Striker: All episodes of the anime-inspired series begin streaming on Disney+ on June 10.

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