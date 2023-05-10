The WGA writers’ strike continues to affect many film and TV shows currently in production. Tony Gilroy, the creator of and producer for the Star Wars series Andor, for example, he stopped going to the set of the second season of the show since the strike began last week.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Gilroy let them know that he had been out for the duration of the strike so far, saying...

I discontinued all writing and writing-related work on Andor prior to midnight, May 1. After being briefed on the Saturday showrunner meeting, I informed Chris Keyser at the WGA on Sunday morning that I would also be ceasing all non-writing producing functions.

Gilroy responded after being criticized by another WGA member for supposedly “contributing producing services including casting and music-related duties” during the strike.

ANDOR Lucasfilm loading...

READ MORE: Every Star Wars Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Last week, it was reported that Disney (owners of Lucasfilm and Star Wars) had informed showrunners on its television series that they were expected to keep working on their shows during the strike, doing whatever was required of them besides actual writing.

It remains to be seen how the strike will affect production on Andor Season 2. It’s likely we won’t know the stike’s full effect until it is over, and we get a better sense how much time has been lost, and when Andor Season 2 will actually premiere on Disney+. The current WGA strike — the first since 2007-8 — began last week after weeks of futile negotiation between the union and the organization that represents the major Hollywood studios (including Disney).

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app