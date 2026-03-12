‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Sequel Moving Forward With Directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans

The KPop Demon Hunters sequel is officially moving forward with original directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kang and Appelhans have inked a multi-year writing and directing deal with Netflix, which will see the creative pair return to helm the highly anticipated sequel to 2025’s smash animated film.

Sony Pictures Animation will produce the sequel, which has yet to set a release date. The film will likely be out sometime after 2029, according to new reports.

“Kang and Appelhans are said to only be in the early stages, and will turn their attention to the movie in earnest after awards season,” THR writes.

“I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters. There’s so much more to this world we have built and I’m excited to show you. This is only the beginning,” Kang said in a statement.

READ MORE: Kpop Demon Hunters Joins the Criterion Collection

“These characters are like family to us, their world has become our second home. We’re excited to write their next chapter, challenge them and watch them evolve — and continue pushing the boundaries of how music, animation and story can come together,” Appelhans added.

For their part, Netflix couldn’t be more excited for their new partnership with the directing duo.

“With KPop Demon Hunters, Maggie and Chris didn’t just reach audiences, they ignited a global fandom that crossed languages, generations, and genres. We’re incredibly proud to deepen our partnership with them and, together with our partners at Sony Pictures Animation, build this universe in ways that will surprise and delight fans all over the world,” Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria said.

KPop Demon Hunters is nominated for both Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for “Golden” at the 98th Academy Awards this Sunday (March 15).

In addition to the film’s nominations, EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Reri Ami — the singing voices behind HUNTR/X — will also perform “Golden” during this year’s live broadcast.

Get our free mobile app