Spider-Man: No Way Home was a smash hit for Marvel Studios, proving that fans could embrace the concept of the multiverse in all of its messy glory. Both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield stepped back into their Spidey suits for one last web-slinging adventure with current Peter Parker, Tom Holland. The results were thrilling, and audiences are already ready for another crossover event featuring the super trio.

Speaking with Variety, Holland teased the possibility of another Peter Parker crossover, but didn’t make any promises on whether or not it will actually happen. “It was one of those things — it was a an idea for a long time and an idea that always seemed impossible,” said Holland. “Could it happen? Of course it could happen. We’ve done it once before. Will it happen? I don’t know.”

We know that Garfield is on board, for starters. In a January interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor stated that he would be “definitely open to something if it felt right.” It would actually be really exciting if No Way Home launched a team-up franchise — the chemistry between Maguire, Garfield, and Holland is very natural and entertaining to watch.

On its way to grossing $1.8 billion worldwide, Spider-Man: No Way Home was a celebration of the superhero genre, balancing fan service with gripping plot twists and charismatic performances. Holland’s Peter Parker faces off against multiple villains from a range of Spider-Man universes, including Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), and Electro (Jamie Foxx). If Marvel was open to making another Spidey multiverse movie, we’d sure see it.

