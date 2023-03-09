We Answer The 10 Most Asked Questions About ‘The Mandalorian’

Since its debut in the fall of 2019, The Mandalorian has become one of the most beloved pieces of Star Wars lore in the franchise’s history. Viewers have become obsessed with the adventures of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his adopted son Grogu (Baby Yoda) as they make their way through the galaxy, encountering allies, battling enemies, and trying to restore the Mandalorian people to their former place of glory.

The audience’s fascination with the show is thanks in part to the mysteries surrounding its title character, who almost never removes his helmet, speaks only when necessary, and has a tragic origin that the show has barely been explored. And The Mandalorian draws on a lot of older Star Wars mythology, some of which is pretty obscure.

So to sate their curiosity, Mandalorian fans often turn to Google to answer their questions about the show. As of this writing, the following are 10 of the most-asked questions on Google about The Mandalorian. Some are kind of interesting, a few seem pretty obvious, and at least one is downright weird. But here they are; this is the way.

“How old is the Mandalorian?”

THE MANDALORIAN Lucasfilm loading...

While the series has never definitively confirmed Mando’s age, it has offered a few clues. As a boy, Din Djarin was saved by Mandalorians during an attack on his home world some 19 years before the events of the original Star Wars. And The Mandalorian itself takes place about five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, which itself was about four years after Star Wars. So roughly 28 years pass between those flashbacks to Din’s childhood and the start of the series. The Mandalorian didn’t make it clear how old Din was in those flashbacks, but assuming he was around 10, that makes the character about 38 years old on the show. (Pedro Pascal is a little older; he’s 47.)

“Is Boba Fett a Mandalorian?”

THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT Lucasfilm Ltd. loading...

The short answer: “Sort of.” Boba Fett wears a suit of Mandalorian armor much like the one worn by Din Djarin. Boba inherited his armor from his “father,” Jango Fett — who was a Mandalorian foundling (basically an orphan, much like Din Djarin) who became a mercenary. Jango became the template for the soldiers in the Galactic Republic’s Clone Army, a job he accepted in exchange for a clone that he could raise as his own son. Which he did; the clone became Boba Fett. So technically Boba Fett is a clone of a Mandalorian, but he has said that he does not consider himself a “true” Mandalorian. Unlike Din Djarin, he freely and regularly removes his helmet in the presence of others.

“When is The Mandalorian set?”

Some time has already passed since then, as the series is now in its third season, but when The Mandalorian began, it took place five years after the end of Return of the Jedi, the destruction of the second Death Star, and the “death” of the Emperor. (Somehow, Palpatine returned.)

“Are Mandalorians human?”

Define “human.” Is anyone in Star Wars human? These movies and TV shows are set a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. Earth does not factor into this mythology at all. However if you think Luke Skywalker or Han Solo are “human,” then sure Mandalorians are human, too. They wear elaborate helmets to hide their faces, but underneath the armor they look just like anyone else. They’re not furry like Chewbacca or look like a squid like Admiral Ackbar or anything like that.

What is the Mandalorian creed?

The specific sect of Mandalorians that Din Djarin belongs to follow “the creed,” a pledge to live one’s life by certain rules. The most notable and important is that a Mandalorian never remove their helmet in the presence of others. (Just imagine how smelly that helmet must get, eesh.) The creed heard on The Mandalorian includes the words “I swear on my name and the names of the ancestor, that I shall walk the Way of the Mand'alor, and the words of the Creed shall be forever forged in my heart. This is the Way."

“Are Mandalorians good or bad?”

They’re Mandalorians! And like any other species of alien (or kind of human) there are good Mandalorians and bad Mandalorians. Or sometimes a bit of both; at the start of The Mandalorian, Din Djarin was a self-serving bounty hunter. But his time with Grogu has definitely changed him, making him more noble, more caring, and more prone to help others.

“Who plays the Mandalorian?”

The title character on The Mandalorian is portrayed by Pedro Pascal, whose previous roles include Oberyn Martell on Game of Thrones and Javier Pena on Narcos. Pascal can also currently be seen as Joel on HBO’s The Last of Us. And yes, that is him under the helmet — some of the time. Stuntmen Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder have played Mando when Pascal is unavailable; in those cases, his voice was added during post-production.

How is Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian?

The Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian included a shocking cameo appearance from a young Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, who agrees to train Grogu in the ways of the Jedi. Within the world of Star Wars, the “how” of Luke’s role on The Mandalorian (and subsequently on The Book of Boba Fett) is fairly simple; these shows take place between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, while Luke built a new Jedi Temple, and trained new recruits like Grogu. Creating young Luke Skywalker when Mark Hamill himself is in his early 70s was the hard part. Luke’s appearance was accomplished by blending a mix of body doubles and special effects, along with Hamill’s own performance on set.

“Who is the Armorer in The Mandalorian?”

This mysterious character, played by actress Emily Swallow, has made sporadic appearances on The Mandalorian since the pilot episode. She forges pieces of Mandalorian armor and weaponry out of “beskar,” a form of steel that comes from the planet Mandalore and is so durable it can withstand blaster fire. The Armorer also is the spiritual leader of Din Djarin’s Mandalorian sect, the Children of the Watch, and so he has occasionally come to her for guidance. After he removed his helmet to Grogu, it was the Armorer who told Din that the only way he could be “redeemed” and readmitted into their tribe was by bathing in the “living waters” beneath the planet Mandalore, which has formed the key thrust of the early episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3.

“Can Mandalorians marry?”

This might seem like a silly question — if Mandalorians don’t marry, where do little Mandalorians come from? — but it’s fair to wonder about these things. How can you be intimate with another person without removing your helmet? (Baby making the Mandalorian way sounds ... clumsy.) While we haven’t seen Mandalorian marriage explored on The Mandalorian (yet), they do marry. And they don’t necessarily have to marry other Mandalorians. Just as in other religions on Earth, you can convert to your spouse’s belief system. (Similarly, Din Djarin wasn’t born on Mandalore; he was orphaned and then raised as a Mandalorian by the Children of the Watch.)

