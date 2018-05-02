Marvel teased us with a pre-trailer teaser (say that five times fast) that said the Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer would tell us what those characters were up to during Avengers: Infinity War. At least on the surface, that’s not what we saw in this trailer. We did see a ton of Easter eggs, though, and this new video from ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey, we count them all down.

And we do dive in to some potential spoilers for Avengers 4. Maybe this new Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer didn’t make explicit where those characters are during Avengers: Infinity War, but perhaps some of the stuff it does show are clues. Ryan breaks all that down for you as well. If he’s wrong, nothing happens, we go to jail, peacefully, quietly, we’ll enjoy it. But we’re right, and we do know what Ant-Man and Wasp are doing, well then just make sure you give us some credit.

If you missed it yesterday, here’s the full Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer:

