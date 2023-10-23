Why Ant-Man Should Have Died in ‘Quantumania’

Kang is supposed to be the main villain of this era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And in Marvel Comics, Kang the Conqueror is one of the Avengers’ greatest adversaries. On multiple occasions, it has taken the combined might of all of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to defeat him.

And in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, he’s beaten by ... a bunch of big ants and a couple of people who can shrink.

What’s wrong with this picture? Does that bother anyone else? It bugs us! (Hah. Bugs.) In our latest Marvel video, we go through Quantumania and explain why it would have been much. better with a different, darker ending: One where Ant-Man is killed at the hands of Kang. No offense Paul Rudd! We love you! Everyone loves Paul Rudd. And that’s why it should have happened; it would have meant so much to Kang and the future of the MCU. (Plus, c’mon, with time travel and variants, they could have just brought him back later.) Watch our full breakdown of Quantumania, and why it had the wrong ending, below:

READ MORE: The Evolution of Marvel’s Iconic Logo

If you liked that video on why Quantumania would have been so much better if Kang had killed Ant-Man, check out more of our videos below, including all of the Easter eggs in the third episode of Loki Season 2, why Kang was right about the multiverse and what that means for the rest of Loki, and all the Easter eggs in Loki Season 2 Episode 2. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. New episodes of Loki Season 2 premiere weekly on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app