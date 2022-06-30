What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the name Ant-Man? Sure, there’s the fact that he’s played by the incredibly versatile Paul Rudd. Maybe it’s the fact that he was an active member of the time-heist in which the Avengers stole the Infinity Stones back from Thanos. Or maybe you think of the gigantic plot hole from between Infinity War and Endgame.

When Infinity War had wrapped up, and the whole world watched as some of their favorite Avengers turned to dust, people grew frantic. The internet searched for any potential way the remaining Avengers could defeat Thanos and bring their friends (and half of the population) back. That is until one brave person pointed out the obvious. Why doesn’t Ant-Man just shrink down really small, crawl up Thanos’ backside, and then embiggen himself back up to normal size? Thanos would be obliterated in the process.

While it’s an unlikely solution to the problem, it’s also perhaps the simplest. It's been said by great men that the best solution to any problem is the simplest one. Apparently, the writers over at the MCU didn’t get the memo. But, it would seem that Scott Lang, Ant-Man himself, did.

In a video that plays on a new Disney cruise ship, Paul Rudd — in character as Scott Lang — addresses the theories about why he didn’t just take care of Thanos on his own. He says that he’d like to address the elephant in the room and explain, but unfortunately, The Wasp cuts him off before he can really get into it. We never quite get the explanation we were hoping for, instead, we're told that they've run out of time.

Watch the video below:

While this does acknowledge the meme, it doesn’t address whether it would have actually worked or not. So the internet is free to speculate to their hearts’ content about what would have happened if Ant-Man had tried to blow up Thanos.

