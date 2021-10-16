Aquaman was treated as the punchline of the DC Comics universe for generations. He was the guy who talked to fish and wore a bright orange shirt made of scales. The idea he might some day get his own movie was so absurd, Entourage built an entire season around it as a joke. (Their Aquaman movie was directed by James Cameron, of all people.)

Nobody’s laughing anymore. Jason Momoa plays Aquaman now, and after appearing in Batman v Superman and Justice League, his Aquaman movie grossed $1.1 billion worldwide, making it among the 25 highest-grossing films ever. He even wore the bright orange shirt in it! Will wonders never cease?

Whether they do or not, you better believe the Aquaman franchise ain’t ceasing with box-office numbers like that. Production on the sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, is now underway, directed once again by James Wan. As part of DC FanDome, Jason Momoa took fans on a behind-the-scenes tour of the early days of shooting the sequel. He showed off some of the sets, and especially the new costumes for Aquaman and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta.

The sneak peek also included an interview with James Wan, who promised fans that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is “more mature” than the first film but that it “still retains its fun.” Watch the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom first look below:

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to open in theaters on December 16, 2022.

