Are ’Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Villains Actually Variants?

We don’t know much about Spider-Man: No Way Home’s plot but we do know this: Several classic Spider-Man movie villains, including Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, are all in the film. We also know that they arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Peter Parker and Dr. Strange cast a spell that goes awry and rips some kind of hole in the multiverse.

But that still leaves some big questions about these bad guys. Are they the exact same villains from the old movies, or are they variants like the kinds we saw on Loki? For example, is Molina’s Doc Ock the guy we met in Spider-Man 2, or is he the Ock from another corner of the multiverse who just so happens to look like Alfred Molina? And the new Electro in the No Way Home looks almost nothing like the Electro from Amazing Spider-Man 2 beyond the fact that both are played by Jamie Foxx. One is a blue being made entirely out of electricity, the other is a dude wearing a tech harness with yellow lightning bolts all over. How could they be the same guy?

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17.